Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

1010data : In New Collaboration with Moody's Analytics

09/14/2021 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enhanced Data Sets Broaden 1010data’s Extensive Offerings in Fixed Income Space, Continues Innovative Path in Capital Markets Analytics

1010data, a leading provider of Mortgage-backed Securities (MBS) and Asset-backed Securities (ABS) data, analytics and hosting services, and Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of data and analytic tools for integrated risk assessment, have partnered to deliver an expanded data set to the Fixed Income marketplace through the 1010data platform.

1010data advances its path of innovation through the addition of new solutions leveraging analytics, alternative data and its growing partner network. Complementing its current base of over 100 MBS and ABS datasets, the relationship with Moody’s Analytics will add data on 9,000 non-agency MBS deals, encompassing over 40 million loans on the 1010data platform.

The addition of the Moody’s Analytics high quality MBS dataset to 1010data's powerful analytics platform, an industry standard in the MBS sector, gives structured finance investors a major advantage assessing risk and identifying new opportunities. Additionally, customers of 1010data can now avoid the significant infrastructure investments and costs previously required to manage MBS data. Instead, they can now rely on 1010data’s world-class, cloud-based platform, whose capabilities include:

  • An extensive, built-in function library that makes ad-hoc, time-series analysis simple and fast
  • Pre-defined reports and queries that can be quickly modified, shared, and run on a repeated basis
  • A Microsoft Excel add-in that seamlessly moves results into Excel or Excel-based applications
  • The ability to combine and analyze Moody’s Analytics’ data with complementary data sources, such as home price indices and other econometric data, already available on the 1010data platform

Users of the 1010data platform can now easily harmonize the Moody’s Analytics data with complementary data sets for prepayment, default, delinquency and loss-severity analysis. 1010data’s enterprise analytics capabilities enable organizations to derive results immediately with a turnkey solution that provides a uniquely powerful back-end database combined with an intuitive front-end interface, facilitating the discovery of new ideas and insights in just minutes.

“This offering further demonstrates our deep commitment both to the Fixed Income markets and to our relentless drive to innovate,” commented Inna Kuznetsova, CEO of 1010data. “We are delighted to partner with Moody’s Analytics. Building on our leadership in this space, our deeper relationship with Moody’s Analytics ensures that our customers have access to the best data and analytics solutions available. We are excited to broaden our offering as a one-stop shop for data, hosting services and ad hoc analytics, reducing wasted time with multiple contract approvals, and increasing speed to insights while maximizing investment returns.”

“Moody’s Analytics data products set the global standard for assessing risk. We are pleased to partner with 1010data to create value for structured finance investors by enabling them to make better decisions, faster and more easily,” said David Little, General Manager, Structured Finance of Moody’s Analytics.

About 1010data

For more than 20 years, 1010data has helped financial, retail and consumer goods customers monitor shifts in consumer demand and market conditions and rapidly respond with highly-targeted strategies. The 1010data Insights Platform combines market intelligence, data management, granular enterprise analytics, and collaboration capabilities to empower better business outcomes. More than 900 of the world’s foremost companies partner with 1010data to power smarter decisions. To learn more, visit www.1010data.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:13aKINETICA : Fuses Streaming and Contextual Analysis At Scale
BU
09:13aMANSCAPED : ™ Appoints Chee Min Hong as Vice President of Product Development
BU
09:13aManatt Enhances National White Collar and Civil Trial Capabilities With Arrival of Former Assistant U.S. Attorney
BU
09:13aEnergy and Manufacturing Leaders to Head One Energy's Board of Directors
BU
09:13aBIO BIDET BY BEMIS : Products Now at The Home Depot
BU
09:13aROMEO POWER : and Dynexus Technology Collaborate to Introduce Advanced Battery Sensing and Diagnostics for Battery-Electric Commercial Vehicles
BU
09:13aREAL CHEMISTRY : Reports First Half 2021 Business Momentum
BU
09:12aAPPLIED DNA SCIENCES : CertainT® Platform Support for TruTrace StrainSecure™ 2.0
PU
09:12aGLOBAL BY DEFAULT : Shopify Markets becomes new global commerce hub for merchants
PU
09:12aDIAGNOS : 2021-09-14, DIAGNOS Announces a 3-Year Contract with Cielo Vista Eye Clinic in Mexico – Download PDF
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets
2Luxury, mining stocks weigh on Europe ahead of U.S. inflation data
3Walmart says looking into fake press release on litecoin tie-up
4Amazon com : Exclusive-Amazon hikes starting pay to $18 an hour as it h..
5CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.16% to 20,666.41

HOT NEWS