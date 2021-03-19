10557510 Canada Corp. Completes $4.5 Million Unit Offering

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2021) - 10557510 Canada Corp. ("Canada510" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 15,183,999 units ("Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD $4,555,200 (the "Offering") which was closed in two tranches.

Each Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one half (½) of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of 24 months following the closing dates of the Offering.

The first tranche closed on February 26, 2021 with the issuance of 2,212,332 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$663,700. The first tranche of the Offering was completed as an equity Offering.

The second tranche closed on March 5, 2021 with the issuance of 12,971,665 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$3,861,500. The second tranche of the Offering was completed as Subscription Receipts, the proceeds of which will be held in escrow pending completion of the acquisition of not less than 90% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Royal Wins Pty Ltd. and receipt of approvals to list for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), subject to an outside release date of the escrowed funds of May 31, 2021.

Finder's fees totalling $318,864 and 1,062,880 broker warrants have been, or will be, paid in relation to the Offering. Each broker warrant will allow the broker to purchase one (1) common share of the Company at $0.40 for a period of 24 months from the dates of the closing.

Canada510 will use the proceeds of this offering for corporate G&A and for product development, marketing and customer acquisition following a successful acquisition of Royal Wins Pty Ltd. of Sydney, Australia, a leader in the online gaming and eSports market.

