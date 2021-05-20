109,122 families in the region to benefit from CABEI's US$596.7 million housing program

Tegucigalpa, May 18, 2021.- Through the Housing and Sustainable Habitat Development Program (VIDHAS), the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) has approved US$596.7 million since 2015 to finance housing construction and improvement, as well as access to mortgage loans for the benefit of 109,122 families in Central America.

VIDHAS expects to benefit with 27,825 new homes, 26,500 rehabilitated homes, 43,106 new accesses to water and sanitation services, and 46,843 property deeds, CABEI explained at the IV Latin American and Caribbean Housing and Habitat 'Action for Housing and Settlements in the face of COVID-19' Forum.

The Bank's Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi, added that 'it is a source of satisfaction for CABEI to know that this program will enable thousands of families to have decent homes, contributing to their social development. In addition, the construction industry is one of the fastest economic reactivation drivers, as it generates direct and indirect employment.

Another initiative that CABEI supports in this sector is the Regional Program for the Reduction of Poverty and Economic and Social Exclusion, under which it recently approved US$150 million in financing for the Resilient Housing Reconstruction Program in Honduras, which will benefit more than 29,500 families whose homes were affected by hurricanes Eta and Iota.

The development of the housing and human settlements sector is aligned with CABEI's Institutional Strategy 2020-2024 in the Human Development and Social Inclusion strategic axis, which aims to generate social capacities to improve the well-being and quality of life in the Central American region.