Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Announces the Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing October 1, 2021

09/29/2021 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, NY, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: VCXAU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing October 1, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units.  

No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “VCXA” and “VCXAW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “VCXAU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 10, 2021. 

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor New York, New York 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given as to the consummation of any business combination or the terms thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact
Max Staedtler
10X Capital
One World Trade Center, 85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 257-0069
max@10xcapital.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:51pLSB INDUSTRIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:51pAM BEST : Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to Vista L&C Capital Solutions, LLC
BU
04:50pKVH INDUSTRIES INC DE : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces that AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
04:50pREX Opportunity Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing
NE
04:49pBoeing wins follow-on contract valued up to $23.8 billion from U.S. Defense Department
RE
04:49pToronto market slips as technology falls to 2-month low
RE
04:49pCGS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:49p10X CAPITAL VENTURE ACQUISITION CORP. II : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:48pPOWELL : "Tension" between jobs, inflation is the chief challenge facing Fed
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Another crisis looms
2Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Suncor Energy, HP, Las Vegas Sands, B..
3Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversit..
4China to Set Up Rules for Algorithm Governance
5Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's..

HOT NEWS