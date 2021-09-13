Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

10th Aniversary of BCTL

09/13/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Today, 13 September 2021, marks the 10th anniversary of the Banco Central de Timor-Leste.

Every year, as part of the BCTL culture, the Central Bank commemorates its anniversary at a ceremony
which includes the announcement of the prestigious Central Bank awards. click here

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Timor-Leste published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:25aDELL TECHNOLOGIES : MEC and Private Wireless - CSPs Enabling Enterprise Transformation
AQ
04:25aASSOCIATED BANC : Bank welcomes Erin Zimmerman as senior vice president, private banking in Central Wisconsin
AQ
04:23aASSOCIATED BANC : Bank welcomes Jim Weix as senior vice president, commercial banking in Central Wisconsin
AQ
04:23aOCTOPUS AIM VCT : Close of Offers to Further Applications
AQ
04:23aDFDS : Monthly volume report: freight growth continued in most regions
AQ
04:22aDanish Agro invests in the hemp seed company Møllerup Brands A/S
PU
04:22aSCHRODERS : enhances sustainability data in its annual Assessment of Value Report
PU
04:22aDCI lost 2.01 percent year to date
PU
04:22aITV : The Voice Australia closes superb tenth season
PU
04:22aMANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : honours its suppliers across Europe
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China to consolidate overcrowded electric vehicle industry - minister
2In fresh regulatory move, China tells tech giants to stop blocking riva..
3Oil rises to one-week high as U.S. supply concerns dominate
4CZG Ceská zbrojovka : Czech gunmaker bets on riding Colt into new marke..
5Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Release according to Article 40..

HOT NEWS