Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

10th G20 MEETING OF AGRICULTURAL CHIEF SCIENTISTS (G20 MACS)

06/18/2021 | 01:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
10th G20 MEETING OF AGRICULTURAL CHIEF SCIENTISTS (G20 MACS)

Communiqué adopted at the conclusion of the two-day G20 MACS event

June 18th, 2021

As part of the meetings under the G20 Presidency of Italy, the Ministry of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies organised the 10th G20 Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists - G20 MACS on 15th and 16th June 2021, in virtual format.

The meeting was coordinated by Graziella Romito, Chair of the G20 MACS, who illustrated the priority issues proposed by the Italian Presidency. Stefania De Pascale, Vice-President of CREA (The Council for Agricultural Research and Economics) intervened at the opening of the conference.

During the meeting, the G20 Delegations discussed the concrete contribution of science to the transformation of agri-food systems towards more sustainable models, a topic introduced by FAO Chief Scientist Ismahane Elouafi.

CREA Research Director Marcello Donatelli introduced the issue of Digital Traceability and the G20 Countries explored its potential contribution to food safety during the discussion.

Luigi Cattivelli, Director of the Genomics and Bioinformatics Research Center of CREA, and Kevin Pixley of CIMMYT presented the topic of New Breeding Technologies applied to agriculture.

Joachim von Braun illustrated the work carried out by the Scientific Group of the UNFSS while Dirk Nemitz, from the UNFCCC Secretariat, presented the preparatory activities for COP26.

The Italian Presidency will be holding two workshops, as part of the Meetings of Agricultural Chief Scientists, on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and Climate Change, which will take place in virtual format on 1st and 2nd of September 2021, respectively.

Delegations shared their own Countries' experiences and best practices, expressing their common interest in strengthening international scientific research cooperation on digital traceability and on new breeding technologies.

Download the MACS communiqué

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 17:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:31pGLOBALDATA  : CARsgen's novel pipeline therapy could be beneficial to underserved patients in late-stage advanced HCC, says GlobalData
PU
01:31pUMWA Applauds Bi-Partisan Legislation Establishing Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday
PU
01:31pDeputy Secretary-General Calls for Leadership that Delivers Results towards Green Development, Net-Zero Carbon Emissions, Closing Annual Global Compact Summit
PU
01:31pDEEPROCK MINERALS  : Strengthens Technical Team in Romania and Grants Stock Options
AQ
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE  : - End of Day
PR
01:31pMICROSOFT  : Recipients of academic grants for AI research on combating phishing announced
PU
01:29pPFIZER  : Palestinians call off 1M dose vaccine exchange with Israel
AQ
01:29pBRUCE POWER LP  : encouraged by G7 pledge to accelerate deployment of zero emissions energy
PU
01:29pGLOBALDATA  : top three must know F&B trends for World Sustainable Gastronomy Day
PU
01:29pGLOBALDATA  : UK grocery sales fall, but foodservice and personal care brands to reap the summer benefits, says GlobalData
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow
2As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
3TESCO PLC : TESCO : Wall Street down, dollar spikes as investors review recovery bets
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Microsoft, Vodafone...
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: We’re not done with cyclicals yet

HOT NEWS