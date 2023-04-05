STORY: This Syrian refugee has become Germany's

youngest ever national chess player

Location: Lippstadt, Germany

11-year-old Hussain Besou started

playing chess when he was four

(Mustafa Besou, Father)

"We in our family always played chess together. My father and I, with my brothers. Hussain used to come and started asking how to move the pieces, how to play the game and this is how he learned the basic moves of chess. Then he started seeing tactical moves we wouldn't see. After six or seven months, Hussain was very, very good in chess."

Now, he will play for the national team

at the Mitropa Cup in Croatia in late April

(Hussain Besou, Chess player)

"I like it because I like maths. And with chess you also have to do maths and that's why I like it."

The family moved to Germany in 2016 as refugees

Mustafa immediately enrolled Hussain into a youth chess club

Trainers recommended that the

then-six-year-old play at the state level

(Hussain Besou, Chess player)

"The ones I am playing with are all older and therefore maybe they have a bit more experience but I honestly think it's great that I am able to play and I think it's a fantastic opportunity. They will prepare me and the team for what's ahead."