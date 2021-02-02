Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

$114.21 Billion Growth in Global Online gambling Market During 2020-2024 | Featuring Key Vendors Including 888 Holdings Plc, bet365 Group, and Betsson Ab | Technavio

02/02/2021 | 12:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the online gambling market. The market is segmented by type (lottery, betting, and casino), device (desktop and mobile), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across various segments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005965/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Gambling Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Gambling Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

Online gambling Market: Key Findings

  • Online gambling market value to grow by USD 114.21 billion during 2020-2024
  • 36% of market growth to originate from APAC during the forecast period
  • Based on the type, the lottery segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period
  • Online gambling market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Online Gambling Market: Growth Drivers

“The rising popularity of the freemium model is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the introduction of bitcoin gambling will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Online Gambling Market: Major Vendors

888 Holdings Plc

888 Holdings Plc operates its business through segments such as B2C and B2B. The company offers casino, poker, bingo, and sports betting.

bet365 Group

bet365 Group operates its business through segments such as Sports, In-Play, and Casino. The company offers online casino and poker games, including in-play and sports betting.

Betsson Ab

Betsson Ab operates its business through segments such as Casino, Sportbook, and Other products. The company offers online betting in various sports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Gambling Market – Global gambling market is segmented by type (lottery, betting, and casino), platform (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Casinos and Gambling Market – Global casinos and gambling market is segmented by platform (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:05pAirTest Introduces Next Generation WiFi CO2 Sensor for School Classrooms
NE
01:04pFREENET : announces further share buyback program and proposes total distribution of 1.65 euros per share
PU
01:02pF I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S P A : Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. qualifies as an "SME" as per article 1, paragraph 1, letter w-quater.1) of the CFA
PU
01:02pSIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Announces Extensive Super Bowl LV Programming Lineup Featuring On-Site and Virtual Coverage
PR
01:01pGRYPHON USA : Expands Auction Group to Better Service Bank REO Marketplace
PR
01:01pFEDERAL RESERVE : Updates FedNowSM Service Launch to 2023
BU
01:01pEFG COMPANIES : Brings Home Two Golds and A Silver at National Stevie® Awards
BU
01:01pCommonwealth Realty Group, LLC, Parent Company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate, Acquires Record-Breaking Company Robert Paul Properties
BU
01:01pRELTIO : Positioned in the Challengers Quadrant of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions
BU
01:00pTestEquity Named an Authorized Distributor for RIGOL Technologies
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SILVER : Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat
2BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
3FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS : Meets 2020 Guidance; Expects 2021 Earnings Hit From Pandemic
4GameStop shares halve, spelling possible end to manic Reddit rally
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Announces December Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ