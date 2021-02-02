$114.21 Billion Growth in Global Online gambling Market During 2020-2024 | Featuring Key Vendors Including 888 Holdings Plc, bet365 Group, and Betsson Ab | Technavio

Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the online gambling market. The market is segmented by type (lottery, betting, and casino), device (desktop and mobile), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across various segments.

Online gambling Market: Key Findings

Online gambling market value to grow by USD 114.21 billion during 2020-2024

36% of market growth to originate from APAC during the forecast period

Based on the type, the lottery segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

Online gambling market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Online Gambling Market: Growth Drivers

“The rising popularity of the freemium model is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the introduction of bitcoin gambling will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Online Gambling Market: Major Vendors

888 Holdings Plc

888 Holdings Plc operates its business through segments such as B2C and B2B. The company offers casino, poker, bingo, and sports betting.

bet365 Group

bet365 Group operates its business through segments such as Sports, In-Play, and Casino. The company offers online casino and poker games, including in-play and sports betting.

Betsson Ab

Betsson Ab operates its business through segments such as Casino, Sportbook, and Other products. The company offers online betting in various sports.

