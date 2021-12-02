120Water Adds Customer Engagement Features and Esri Connector to Help Water Utilities Meet Lead and Copper Rule Revisions

Action on proposed LCRR expected in December

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 120Water, the nation’s leading solutions provider for managing lead programs, has introduced a new set of features designed to help water utilities efficiently meet the Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) anticipated to go into effect in December and to expand access to clean drinking water as outlined in the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that became law in November.



The LCRR, with a scheduled effective date in December, will fundamentally change how utilities and water systems test for and remediate lead in drinking water, and how they communicate with residents and other stakeholders. Key provisions of the new law require water utilities to develop an inventory of lead service lines (for both the public and private side), implement improved water sampling procedures, and notify residents more rapidly if a sample shows elevated lead levels.

To help ease the burden of these regulations and assist water systems in efforts to meet these new demands, a number of critical customer engagement features have been added to the 120Water platform:

Contacts enhancement-- allows utilities to build a robust view of customer contacts for any location in their database. Utilities can view a history of residents for an individual address, consolidate billing and other information in one record, and specify mobile numbers to enable SMS notifications.

Streamlined resident communications-- enable utilities to communicate time-sensitive information—such as lead service line verification efforts, permission needed to dig, and lead level exceedances—in a timely, effective and engaging manner. Using 120Water, utilities can automate the sending of email, text notifications and letters using a best-in-class library of communication templates and custom-branded materials. 120Water also helps utilities manage PR campaigns and one-to-one communication.

Activity tracking-- enables utilities to log all activities and communications with customers and keep historical records of these interactions by location and resident.

Esri Connector--makes it easier for Esri customers to better connect geographic information systems (GIS) and other asset data to 120Water for streamlined compliance. The Esri Connector, the first of many future data connectors for the company, makes the sharing of asset management data seamless by connecting the two systems. 120Water's customers can inventory lead service lines with speed and accuracy and easily conduct service line replacement and annual reporting.

“LCRR demands a higher level of customer engagement and communication, and many water utilities feel unprepared for this aspect of the new rule,” said Megan Glover, CEO of 120Water. “These new features of the 120Water platform will give our customers the right toolset to remain compliant with the new regulations.”

ABOUT 120WATER

120Water is the end-to-end solution used by water professionals across the country to manage critical lead and drinking water programs. Comprised of secure cloud-based software, services, and point-of-use kits, 120Water's solution provides tailored workflows for complying with lead and water quality programs that protect public health. Their team of water, policy and technology experts has supported over 7,000 sampling events across the country, partnering with water systems and government agencies such as Citizens Energy Group, the City of Providence, the City of Asheville, and Chicago Public Schools to protect public health and provide clean drinking water to all communities. To learn more, visit 120Water.com or follow them on Twitter @120_Water.

