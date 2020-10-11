Log in
13 Best Prime Day Laptop Deals (2020): Top Early ASUS, Lenovo, Dell & HP Chromebook & Notebook, Microsoft Surface & Apple MacBook Savings Presented by Consumer Articles

10/11/2020 | 07:43am EDT

Save on laptop, MacBook & Chromebook deals at the early Amazon Prime Day sale, together with standard & 2-in-1 Lenovo, ASUS, HP & Dell Chromebooks & notebooks, MacBook & Microsoft Surface discounts

Prime Day experts have tracked the latest early laptop computer deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with the best savings on Dell, HP, ASUS & Lenovo netbooks, ultrabooks, notebooks & Chromebooks, Microsoft Surface laptops & Apple MacBooks. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Laptop deals:

Best Chromebook deals:

Best Apple MacBook deals:

Looking for more MacBook, laptop & Chromebook deals? Click here to compare the entire selection of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.

Prime Day 2020 deals last for a short time period. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Amazon Prime Day brings time-limited deals on thousands of items across all Amazon’s product categories including smart home devices, cookware, electronics, and more.

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial now and take advantage of all the best Prime Day deals.

Prime Day provides shoppers looking for Chromebooks, MacBooks & laptop computers with a wide range of deals to choose from. The 16-inch Macbook Pro comes packed with premium features and great computing power under the hood. The top-of-the-line laptop features the ninth-generation 8-Core Intel i9 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 630, and a six-speaker system with force-canceling woofers. A little lower down the line is the 13-inch Macbook Pro and the 13-inch Macbook Air which are also powerful laptops worth considering.

On the lightweight side of laptop computers, Chromebooks sit on top. Chromebooks are laptops that run on Chrome OS. These laptops are designed for people who use web-based applications and don’t need much computing power. HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, and Acer all manufacture reliable Chromebooks.

Those same brands (HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, and Acer) also manufacture powerful Windows laptops. Even Microsoft manufactures its own line of laptops like the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3.

While Prime Day is typically held in July to celebrate Amazon’s founding date, Prime Day 2020 is taking place in Q4 for the first time.

Looking for more deals on laptops, notebooks, MacBooks & Chromebooks? Click here to browse the entire selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
