13th India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) to Kick Off Next Week With a Phenomenal Line-up of Global Speakers

The India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), India’s premier event for game developers, announces an impressive line-up of speakers for its 13th edition set to take place virtually between 16th – 18th November. Meet with Torfi, creative director of Minecraft or hear from Brenda Remero, BAFTA Awards winner. If you are an aspiring game developer, then come and interact with Ben, VP at Digipen, a premier college in game and media education or Joseph to know about job opportunities and competitive market salaries. It is all there!

This year we bring you over 120+ speakers to share their insights and knowledge. From Indian trendsetters like Moonfrog, Playsimple, Nazaara, who showed India its true potential with over half a Billion USD exits in 2021 to world best game makers of Borderland, Doom, Fortnite.

This year’s event is being supported by companies like Unreal Engine as presenting sponsor, MPL, AWS, Junglee, and Glance as gold sponsors, and YesGnome, Lakshya Digital and Gametion as silver sponsors. Kwalee and Gameon are also onboard as bronze sponsors while Sunday is onboard as a sponsor for the Hyper-casual track.

“The enthusiasm and interest we have received from the speakers, sponsors and participants for this conference has been great so far,” said Rajesh Rao, Convener, IGDC. “We are excited to bring all these passionate, knowledgeable individuals together and inspire innovative discussions around the advancements in the online gaming ecosystem. Their clear understanding of gaming and game development will give the audience deep insights into an emerging industry and further aid the overall growth of the industry.”

The speakers will cover topics related to these tracks:

Design Art Engineering Production Applied Games Indie eSports Hyper-casual Careers Business and Product Management

For more information, visit the event website: https://indiagdc.com/2021/

