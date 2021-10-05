1493 - Common Statement on energy prices of Nadia Calviño, Bruno Le Maire, Alena Schillerová, Christos Staikouras and Dan Vîlceanu

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Common Statement of

Nadia Calviño, Spanish First Vice-President and Minister for the

Economy and Digital Transformation,

Bruno Le Maire, French Minister for the Economy, Finance and the

Recovery,

Alena Schillerová, Czech Minister of Finance,

Christos Staikouras, Greek Minister of Finance,

Dan Vîlceanu, Romanian Minister of Finance

Price of gas and wholesale prices of electricity have dramatically increased in the last months. It is a considerable and increasing burden for households and our companies, with a particularly intense impact on the most vulnerable and our SMEs.

We suggest the following approach, based on 5 pillars: