Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

1493 - Common Statement on energy prices of Nadia Calviño, Bruno Le Maire, Alena Schillerová, Christos Staikouras and Dan Vîlceanu

10/05/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Common Statement of

Nadia Calviño, Spanish First Vice-President and Minister for the

Economy and Digital Transformation,

Bruno Le Maire, French Minister for the Economy, Finance and the

Recovery,

Alena Schillerová, Czech Minister of Finance,

Christos Staikouras, Greek Minister of Finance,

Dan Vîlceanu, Romanian Minister of Finance

Price of gas and wholesale prices of electricity have dramatically increased in the last months. It is a considerable and increasing burden for households and our companies, with a particularly intense impact on the most vulnerable and our SMEs.

We suggest the following approach, based on 5 pillars:

  1. First, a common approach at the European level is needed. We need a European policy toolkit to coordinate national responses to immediately react to dramatic price surges.
  2. Second, regarding gas, the functioning of the European gas market should be investigated to understand why current gas contracts have been insufficient. We should also build common guidelines on gas storage in order to mitigate and smooth price increases. In addition, we should better coordinate our gas purchases to increase our bargaining power.
  3. Third, we need to reform the wholesale electricity market. The electricity market has many advantages: it secures energy supplies at all times, for all European countries. But it needs to be improved to better establish a link between the price paid by the consumers, and the average production cost of electricity in national production mixes. This is all the more important as decarbonisation will increase the use of electricity in our economy.
  1. Fourth, we should focus on achieving energy independence by investing in the diversification of our energy supply and reduce European dependency on gas- exporting countries as fast as possible. Low carbon energies, for instance biomass, wind and solar energy, will play a key role in the diversification of our energy supply.
  2. The ETS is essential to give an explicit price to carbon and trigger energy transition. Therefore, to give public and private stakeholders an opportunity to plan ahead and shift their investments to low-carbon activities, we need to ensure a more predictable carbon price and avoid excessive volatility.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Economy, Finance and Recovery of the French Republic published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 18:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.34% to Settle at $2.4936 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pKIEWIT ROYALTY TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.69% to Settle at $78.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 9.47% to Settle at $6.3120 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pCLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:01pLIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND : Star® Equity Fund Announces Record Date for Rights Offering
PR
03:01pEDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:01pWW'S CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER DR. GARY FOSTER RELEASES NEW BOOK THE SHIFT : 7 Powerful Mindset Changes for Lasting Weight Loss
PR
03:01pCelebrities Invest in Digital Male Fertility Leader, Legacy
PR
03:01pAVANGRID : Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks rise after sell-off, dollar gains
2Facebook blames 'faulty configuration change' for nearly six-hour outag..
3Factbox-Electric-vehicle batteries: major players and their expansion p..
4Microsoft, Apple and other techs roar back as Wall Street rebounds
5Deepspatial Inc. : Partners with IPE Global to Provide its Technology i..

HOT NEWS