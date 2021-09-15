Log in
15/09/2021 - Notification of concentration concerning the acquisition by Archer Daniels Midland Europe B.V. of share capital of Victoria Group D.O.O. and Sojaprotein D.O.O.

09/15/2021 | 06:22am EDT
The Service of the Commission for the Protection of Competition announces that it has received a notification of concentration by Archer Daniels Midland Europe B.V. regarding the acquisition of share capital of Victoria Group D.O.O. and Sojaprotein D.O.O.

Archer Daniels Midland Europe B. V. is a private company duly registered under the laws of the Netherlands. Archer is wholly owned by the Ahrcher Daniels Midland Company (Archer Daniels Midland Company and its subsidiaries jointly, 'ADM'), a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, registered in the State of Delaware, United States. ADM converts natural products into basic foods, sustainable, renewable industrial products and a variety of food and beverage ingredients and solutions for food and beverages, supplements, pet food and livestock feed.

Victoria Group D.O.O. is a private company duly registered under the laws of Serbia. With the implementation of the Transaction, Victoria Group will have no activities and will only hold part of the share capital of Sojaprotein.

Sojaprotein D. O. O. is a private company duly registered under the laws of Serbia. This company is active in the processing of exclusively non-genetically modified (non-GMOs) soybean beans in soybean products for human consumption, including toasted soybean meal and grains with full fat, semi-fat and skimmed, lightly toasted soybean flour and granules, soybean meal lecithin, full-fat soybean meal with an active enzyme, functional mixtures for the food industry, products with a composition of soybeans, traditional soy concentrates, concentrates with a composition of soybeans for food, raw defined soybean oil and raw soybean lecithin and the production of vegetarian pate for animal feed, including the production of soybean meals, raw depotted soybean oil, toasted soybean flour and granules, traditional soy protein concentrates for animal feed, raw defined soy oil and soybean molasses.

Disclaimer

CPC - Commission for the Protection of Competition published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 10:21:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
