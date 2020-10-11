Log in
15 Best Amazon Prime Day Cell Phone & iPhone Deals 2020: Early iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S20, and Pixel 5 & 4 Sales Presented by Deal Stripe

10/11/2020 | 06:05am EDT

Save on cell phone & iPhone deals at the early Amazon Prime Day sale, including all the best Samsung Galaxy S20, Pixel 4, 4 XL, iPhone 11 and more smartphone sales

Here’s our round-up of the best early iPhone and cell phone deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring deals on iPhone 11, Pixel 5, 4, Samsung Galaxy S20, and more mobiles and smartphones. Find the best deals by clicking the links listed below.

Best Samsung Galaxy deals:

Best Apple iPhone deals:

Best Google Pixel deals:

More cell phone deals:

Interested in more iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Pixel, and more cellphone deals? Click here to view the full selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

Amazon Prime Day offers run for a brief period of time. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Amazon’s Prime Day, the retail giant’s annual sales event for its Prime members, features impressive deals on over a million items.

Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial now and make the most of the entire Prime Day sale.

Prime Day gives shoppers an excellent opportunity to save on cell phones, smart phones, and mobiles such as the iPhone 11, Pixel 4, and Samsung Galaxy S20. The Samsung Galaxy S20, Pixel 4 and the iPhone 11 still stand out in comparison to other smartphones. Competition in the mobile arena is as fierce as ever, and these top brands still manage to come up with feature-packed models that allow them to stay on top.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature better cameras and screens, as well as a new processor that boosts these cell phones' performance. Samsung, with their Galaxy S20 lineup, won't be outdone as these smartphones are also rich in features such as 5G support and access to Xbox Game Pass. As for the Google Pixel 4 and XL, their features include increased screen resolutions and HDR. All of these are available on Amazon along with other cell phones from different brands.

Last year’s Prime Day sale proved to be a record-breaker for sales of Amazon devices, with the Amazon Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick proving to be particularly popular items.

Searching for more cell phone, smartphone, and mobile deals like the Samsung Galaxy S20, iPhone 11, and Pixel 4? Click here to browse the full range of deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
