Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

15 more U.S. states reach settlement in OxyContin maker Purdue bankruptcy

07/08/2021 | 11:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bottles of prescription painkiller OxyContin, 40mg pills, made by Purdue Pharma L.D. sit on a shelf at a local pharmacy in Provo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fifteen more states reached an agreement with Purdue Pharma LP and members of its wealthy Sackler family owners that moved the OxyContin maker a step closer to resolving widespread opioid litigation and exiting bankruptcy protection.

All but a handful of states nationwide now support Purdue's bankruptcy plan, with the latest agreement emerging after weeks of mediation.

The deal, outlined in bankruptcy court papers filed late on Wednesday, was reached after Sackler family members agreed to contribute another $50 million toward a proposed litigation settlement and to release tens of millions of additional internal documents for public inspection.

Another $175 million would come from relinquishing control of family charitable institutions. The Sackler family members have also agreed to a prohibition with regard to naming rights associated with charitable contributions until litigation settlement funds are fully paid, the documents said.

In all, the Sackler contributions toward Purdue's bankruptcy-exit plan now total roughly $4.5 billion.

The plan aims to resolve some 3,000 lawsuits brought by U.S. communities alleging Purdue and its family owners contributed to an opioid crisis that has claimed the lives of roughly 500,000 people since 1999, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The company and family members have denied the allegations.

Purdue said the latest agreement built on support from other creditors in the company's bankruptcy proceedings and that it hoped to reach additional consensus on its plan to move billions of dollars of value into trusts for addressing the U.S. opioid crisis. Sackler family members called the deal an "important step toward providing substantial resources for people and communities in need."

The agreement, supported by longstanding holdouts including Massachusetts and New York, sets the stage for Purdue to gain court approval in coming weeks for its bankruptcy plan, which the company values at more than $10 billion. That value is contingent in part on future donations of overdose reversal and addiction treatment medications the company has under development.

The plan would dissolve the company and shift assets to trusts run on behalf of plaintiffs that alleged the company and its owners aggressively marketed the painkiller OxyContin while playing down its abuse and overdose risks.

"While I know this resolution does not bring back loved ones or undo the evil of what the Sacklers did, forcing them to turn over their secrets by providing all the documents, forcing them to repay billions, forcing the Sacklers out of the opioid business, and shutting down Purdue will help stop anything like this from ever happening again," said Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the first attorney general to sue Sackler family members.

(Reporting by Mike Spector; Editing by Howard Goller)

By Mike Spector


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:10a15 more U.S. states reach settlement in OxyContin maker Purdue bankruptcy
RE
11:10aHong Kong's Next Digital says CEO, CFO resign
RE
11:00aECB tweaks inflation target, bolsters climate role
RE
11:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Ethereum ETFs register best performance over last week
TI
10:54aCOMMERZBANK  : Reactions to ECB's strategy review
RE
10:50aIMF chief upbeat on growth prospects in central and eastern Europe
RE
10:40aDow Jones Industrial Average : As bond prices rally, U.S. stocks follow global shares lower
RE
10:31aSen. Warren warns of cryptocurrency risks, presses SEC on oversight authority
RE
10:31aBeyond Meat brings back alt-meat chicken offering with launch of tenders
RE
10:31aCybersecurity Leaders Seek Solutions for Ransomware, Zero Trust in Great Plains Region
GL
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : European stocks caught in global selloff on recovery concerns
2Oil prices fall again as OPEC+ uncertainty weighs
3Europe's SoftBank Prosus plays long game to shrink value gap
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : As bond prices rally, U.S. stocks follow global shares lower
5TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : sees weaker Q2 billings growth, retains guidance

HOT NEWS