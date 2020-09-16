[16-September-2020] ATLANTICA TENDER DRILLING LTD. (ATDL) – Update regarding Atlantica Delta

Bermuda, 16 September 2020 - With reference to the press release made on 30 June 2020, the Atlantica Delta has now completed its process of demobilization from Total's Moho Nord TLP offshore Congo (Brazzaville). The rig is under tow to the Canary Islands, Spain, where it will be stacked while other opportunities are pursued for the vessel. With its maiden drilling campaign complete, the rig and crews can enjoy a safety record that saw rig construction, rig-up, drilling of sixteen wells and final demobilization without a single lost time injury to any ATDL personnel. An achievement which ATDL is extremely proud of.





