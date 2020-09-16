Log in
[16-September-2020] ATLANTICA TENDER DRILLING LTD. (ATDL) – Update regarding Atlantica Delta

09/16/2020 | 03:55pm EDT
Bermuda, 16 September 2020 - With reference to the press release made on 30 June 2020, the Atlantica Delta has now completed its process of demobilization from Total's Moho Nord TLP offshore Congo (Brazzaville). The rig is under tow to the Canary Islands, Spain, where it will be stacked while other opportunities are pursued for the vessel. With its maiden drilling campaign complete, the rig and crews can enjoy a safety record that saw rig construction, rig-up, drilling of sixteen wells and final demobilization without a single lost time injury to any ATDL personnel. An achievement which ATDL is extremely proud of.

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel

CFO

Atlantica Tender Drilling Ltd.

+47 415 08 186

reese.mcneel@atlanticatd.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Atlantica Tender Drilling Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 19:54:00 UTC
