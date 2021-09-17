$175 million commitment helps launch UW-Madison School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences, support transformative mission

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Wisconsin–Madison's School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences — a unique, forward-thinking collaboration focused at the intersection of technology and humanity — is announcing a $175 million private investment and launching an effort to raise an additional $50 million to establish a new beacon for high tech in Wisconsin housed in a state-of-the-art facility in the center of campus.

CDIS brings together UW–Madison's highly ranked Computer Sciences and Statistics departments and the Information School. The new facility will be a hub for the bustling tech ecosystem in Wisconsin, fostering academic research, supporting booming student interest, and hosting collaborations with industry and community partners.

"The School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences is a place where our faculty and students will shape the way technology influences and enriches our lives. This is an investment that is central to the future of the university, as these fields are infusing and changing all other academic disciplines," says UW–Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said at an event today announcing the initiative. "We are fortunate to have the support of visionary alumni John and Tashia Morgridge and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, a partner in extending the impact of UW–Madison ideas to the world, to build a new home for the school's vital work.

With a commitment of $125 million from the Morgridges — $50 million of which is in the form of a challenge grant, providing a 1-to-1 match to raise another $50 million from other generous donors who see the importance of CDIS' mission — and $50 million from WARF, UW–Madison will use these funds to build a new, 300,000-square-foot home for the school.

"This is an investment in UW–Madison and the state of Wisconsin that will help secure their place in our shared future," says John Morgridge, a 1955 UW–Madison graduate who helped build a leading global innovator and supplier of computer networking products as president, CEO and chairman of the board of Cisco Systems. "Tashia and I hope our commitment will inspire others to see the transformative potential of this project and help get it over the finish line."

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023 and wrap by the end of 2024. Read the full article at go.wisc.edu/cdis-launch.

