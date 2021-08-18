Log in
17th World Festival of Amateur Theatre gets underway! - 17–22 August 2021

08/18/2021 | 11:44am EDT
Personalities attending: Ms Michèle Ditlot, Vice-Chair of the National Council Commission on Culture and Heritage, Ms Axelle Amalberti-Verdino, Deputy Mayor, Ms Véronique Campana, Deputy Director of Cultural Affairs, Mr Etienne Franzi, Chairman of C.M.B., Ms Virginie Raimbert, Director of the Heritage Institute, Rob Van Genechten, Vice-President of AITA/IATA absl, Nadia Barcoli, Jean-Charles Curau and José Badia, Deputy General Commissioners of the World Festival of Amateur Theatre, Claude Plasseraud, General Treasurer, Pierre Cellario, Deputy General Secretary, and Thomas Drocourt, Administrative Secretary of the World Festival of Amateur Theatre. © Government Communication Department / Michael Alesi

The 17th World Festival of Amateur Theatre Village was officially opened by Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy, President of the World Festival of Amateur Theatre Honorary Committee, Béatrice Cellario, President of Studio de Monaco and the International Amateur Theatre Association (AITA/IATA absl), and Patrice Cellario, Minister of the Interior and General Commissioner of the event. The opening was also attended by a number of dignitaries from the Principality and the organisers of this year's Festival.

Monaco's Vocational and Catering School is hosting the event this year, which brings together some 250 festivalgoers and participants, with almost as many volunteers involved in greeting them as well as organising the Festival and ensuring that it runs smoothly. In addition to the Festival Club, rehearsal space, and relaxation and dining area, the Village is also hosting the 37th AITA/IATA absl Congress and Festival workshops and symposiums.

The 13 participating companies (from Belgium, the Central African Republic, Cuba, Finland, France, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain and the US), featuring nearly 180 actors, will present 26 free performances between now and Sunday 22 August.

The programme, along with other useful information, is available at www.mondialdutheatre.com

Free and open to all, booking required:

Telephone: +377 93 25 12 12

Email: mondialdutheatre@monte-carlo.mc

Disclaimer

Government of the Principality of Monaco published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 15:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
