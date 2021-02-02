$197 Million Growth in Global Homecare Ventilator Market 2020-2024 | Includes Key Vendor Offerings and Market Forecasts | Technavio

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

BMC Medical Co. Ltd., Dima Italia Srl, and Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare will emerge as major homecare ventilator market participants during 2020-2024

The homecare ventilator market is expected to grow by USD 197.06 mn during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the homecare ventilator market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report Instantly to Know More

The homecare ventilator market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Homecare Ventilator Market Participants:

BMC Medical Co. Ltd.

BMC Medical Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Devices, Masks, and Hospital Products. The company offers RESmart GII Auto CPAP System. It is an electro-pneumatic ventilator used for home and clinic therapy of obstructive sleep apnea.

Dima Italia Srl

Dima Italia Srl operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Luna 100. It is a portable pressure and volume ventilator used in intensive care, home care, and emergency care.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare operates its business through segments such as RESPIRATORY, MOBILITY, PERSONAL CARE, and Others. The company offers Cube 30 ATV. It is a non-invasive volume-supporting ventilator developed with trigger technology and a target minute-volume algorithm to be used in homecare or clinical environment.

Homecare Ventilator Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Homecare ventilator market is segmented as below:

Type Pneumatic Ventilators Electronic Ventilators Electro-pneumatic Ventilators

Geography North America Europe Asia ROW



The homecare ventilator market is driven by increasing demand for home healthcare. In addition, other factors such as increasing demand for interconnected medical devices are expected to trigger the homecare ventilator market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

