$197 Million Growth in Global Homecare Ventilator Market 2020-2024 | Includes Key Vendor Offerings and Market Forecasts | Technavio

02/02/2021
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

BMC Medical Co. Ltd., Dima Italia Srl, and Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare will emerge as major homecare ventilator market participants during 2020-2024

The homecare ventilator market is expected to grow by USD 197.06 mn during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the homecare ventilator market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report Instantly to Know More

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202006032/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Homecare Ventilator Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Homecare Ventilator Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The homecare ventilator market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Report on Healthcare Industries:

Global Medical Ventilators Market - Global medical ventilators market is segmented by product (ICU ventilators and portable ventilators), technology (invasive ventilators and non-invasive ventilators), end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and home care), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Critical Care Ventilators Market - Global critical care ventilators market is segmented by product (portable ventilators and mounted ventilators) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Homecare Ventilator Market Participants:

BMC Medical Co. Ltd.

BMC Medical Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Devices, Masks, and Hospital Products. The company offers RESmart GII Auto CPAP System. It is an electro-pneumatic ventilator used for home and clinic therapy of obstructive sleep apnea.

Dima Italia Srl

Dima Italia Srl operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Luna 100. It is a portable pressure and volume ventilator used in intensive care, home care, and emergency care.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare operates its business through segments such as RESPIRATORY, MOBILITY, PERSONAL CARE, and Others. The company offers Cube 30 ATV. It is a non-invasive volume-supporting ventilator developed with trigger technology and a target minute-volume algorithm to be used in homecare or clinical environment.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/homecare-ventilator-market-size-industry-analysis

Homecare Ventilator Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Homecare ventilator market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Pneumatic Ventilators
    • Electronic Ventilators
    • Electro-pneumatic Ventilators
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • ROW

       

The homecare ventilator market is driven by increasing demand for home healthcare. In addition, other factors such as increasing demand for interconnected medical devices are expected to trigger the homecare ventilator market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the homecare ventilator market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43361

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
