1Health.io : Continues to Roll out Testing as a Service Increasing Access to COVID-19 Tests Nationwide With More Than 100 New Partners

1Health.io’s Platform Enables Partners to Deploy, Manage, and Personalize Testing at Scale to its Combined Seven Million Customers

1Health.io, the leading technology company that provides precision testing as a service, says more than 100 new partners have signed on to deploy COVID-19 saliva-based testing across the United States. Partners will use the company’s centralized data and logistics platform bringing new resources and powerful technology to the COVID-19 testing battle.

“We’ve been witnessing a massive testing crisis in our country affecting all areas of healthcare,” said Mehdi Maghsoodnia, CEO of 1Health.io. “The response has been to build new, brick-and-mortar testing facilities from the ground up. But in a world where all other industries shift to at home delivery, I firmly believe we have the ability to provide at-home testing at just a fraction of the cost of physical testing sites, with much higher convenience and actual patient safety.”

Earlier this year, 1Health.io brought to market the first FDA Emergency Use Authorized COVID-19 saliva test in partnership with IBX (Previously RUCDR) , pioneering COVID-19 testing as a service. The company’s partners send sample kits to the homes or workplaces of employees or customers and those samples are directed to labs that can most quickly process results. The test was authorized by the FDA under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and can be found at the following page on the FDA site: https://www.fda.gov/media/136875/download.

1Health.io provides testing as a service to partners that include telehealth companies, hospital systems, corporations and government agencies, consumer brands, as well as public health departments around the country. The company enables partners to easily deploy, manage, and personalize testing at scale. More than seven million Americans have access to the 1Health.io COVID-19 saliva test through this partner network.

“Our cloud-based architecture allows for seamless connection between labs, physicians, patients and corporations,” said Maghsoodnia. “We provide the ability to easily track your test, deliver results, and manage overall testing in a single intelligent platform with built in analytics.”

1Health.io tests can be taken from anywhere - at home, at work, in a hotel, or on-the-go. Saliva is collected in a tube, sealed with reagents, and shipped to a qualified lab in a secure envelope. Test results are delivered digitally to the person within 48 hours of the lab receiving the sample, and can be viewed on the secure patient dashboard on the 1Health.io online platform.

Labs with FDA EUA can contact 1Health.io directly if interested in deploying your solution on the 1Health.io platform. For more information about 1Health.io and to learn if its testing as a service platform is appropriate for your institution or group, please visit www.1Health.io.

About 1Health.io

1Health.io is the pioneer in enabling precision testing as a service, making diagnostic testing easy and accessible for everyone. Its platform powers engaging health applications for telehealth companies, hospital systems, corporations and government agencies, school systems, and consumer brands, allowing them to easily deploy, manage, and personalize testing at scale. 1Health.io’s cloud-based architecture allows for seamless management and tracing of tests, providing distribution across the country for faster testing, and an easy-to-read dashboard with actional next steps after testing. 1Health.io keeps more than seven million people healthy and informed through its partners and direct-to-consumer brand, and supports compliance with applicable privacy and security requirements of its partners and their customers. To learn more, go to www.1Health.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005742/en/