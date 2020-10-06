Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

1Health.io : Continues to Roll out Testing as a Service Increasing Access to COVID-19 Tests Nationwide With More Than 100 New Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 09:35am EDT

1Health.io’s Platform Enables Partners to Deploy, Manage, and Personalize Testing at Scale to its Combined Seven Million Customers

1Health.io, the leading technology company that provides precision testing as a service, says more than 100 new partners have signed on to deploy COVID-19 saliva-based testing across the United States. Partners will use the company’s centralized data and logistics platform bringing new resources and powerful technology to the COVID-19 testing battle.

“We’ve been witnessing a massive testing crisis in our country affecting all areas of healthcare,” said Mehdi Maghsoodnia, CEO of 1Health.io. “The response has been to build new, brick-and-mortar testing facilities from the ground up. But in a world where all other industries shift to at home delivery, I firmly believe we have the ability to provide at-home testing at just a fraction of the cost of physical testing sites, with much higher convenience and actual patient safety.”

Earlier this year, 1Health.io brought to market the first FDA Emergency Use Authorized COVID-19 saliva test in partnership with IBX (Previously RUCDR) , pioneering COVID-19 testing as a service. The company’s partners send sample kits to the homes or workplaces of employees or customers and those samples are directed to labs that can most quickly process results. The test was authorized by the FDA under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and can be found at the following page on the FDA site: https://www.fda.gov/media/136875/download.

1Health.io provides testing as a service to partners that include telehealth companies, hospital systems, corporations and government agencies, consumer brands, as well as public health departments around the country. The company enables partners to easily deploy, manage, and personalize testing at scale. More than seven million Americans have access to the 1Health.io COVID-19 saliva test through this partner network.

“Our cloud-based architecture allows for seamless connection between labs, physicians, patients and corporations,” said Maghsoodnia. “We provide the ability to easily track your test, deliver results, and manage overall testing in a single intelligent platform with built in analytics.”

1Health.io tests can be taken from anywhere - at home, at work, in a hotel, or on-the-go. Saliva is collected in a tube, sealed with reagents, and shipped to a qualified lab in a secure envelope. Test results are delivered digitally to the person within 48 hours of the lab receiving the sample, and can be viewed on the secure patient dashboard on the 1Health.io online platform.

Labs with FDA EUA can contact 1Health.io directly if interested in deploying your solution on the 1Health.io platform. For more information about 1Health.io and to learn if its testing as a service platform is appropriate for your institution or group, please visit www.1Health.io.

About 1Health.io

1Health.io is the pioneer in enabling precision testing as a service, making diagnostic testing easy and accessible for everyone. Its platform powers engaging health applications for telehealth companies, hospital systems, corporations and government agencies, school systems, and consumer brands, allowing them to easily deploy, manage, and personalize testing at scale. 1Health.io’s cloud-based architecture allows for seamless management and tracing of tests, providing distribution across the country for faster testing, and an easy-to-read dashboard with actional next steps after testing. 1Health.io keeps more than seven million people healthy and informed through its partners and direct-to-consumer brand, and supports compliance with applicable privacy and security requirements of its partners and their customers. To learn more, go to www.1Health.io.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:55aSilo Pharma, Inc. Expands Board with Appointment of Dr. Kevin Muñoz MD; Announces Application to Uplist to OTCQB Market
AQ
09:55aOnit Claims Two Prestigious Awards for Rapid Revenue Growth
GL
09:55aSilo Pharma, Inc. Expands Board with Appointment of Dr. Kevin Muñoz MD; Announces Application to Uplist to OTCQB Market
GL
09:53aPEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL : Gladstone Bank Hires New Senior Managing Director
AQ
09:53aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
09:53aFRANKLIN RESOURCES : Amanda Rice Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Radnor-Based Senior Portfolio Manager
BU
09:53aPeapack-Gladstone Bank Hires New Senior Managing Director
GL
09:51aPartisan Divisions Hinder House Big Tech Report
DJ
09:51aCentripetal Networks Awarded $2.6 to $3.2 Billion in Patent Damages for Cisco's Willful Patent Infringement
BU
09:51aPresident Trump & AG Barr Sued for Vindictive Prosecution Against Black Politician Robert Peterson & Fields Associates Announced today
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020
4K+S AG : K+S : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
5AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group