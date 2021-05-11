1Kosmos : BlockID Digital Identity Solution Approved as NIST 800-63-3 Conformant & FIDO2 Certified Powered by Advanced Biometrics & Private Blockchain

Certification highlights platform’s strong identity and authentication abilities

1Kosmos, the only standards-based platform that uses advanced biometrics and a private blockchain to create an indisputable, reusable digital identity for strong and continuous authentication, today announced its BlockID platform has been approved by Kantara Initiative as a Full Service, conformant with NIST SP 800-63 rev.3 Class of Approval at IAL2 and AAL2. The industry leadership of 1Kosmos connects a broader vision to the Kantara Identity Assurance scheme in its Trust Framework Program.

1Kosmos BlockID is a distributed digital identity platform that performs strong, verified identity-based authentication by easily integrating with existing operating systems, applications, and IT security infrastructure. With BlockID Workforce, BlockID Verify and BlockID Customers, 1Kosmos provides advanced identity and authentication services for the entire security ecosystem.

“COVID-19 forced businesses to accelerate digital transformation of goods and services virtually overnight. Many faced this as an existential crisis,” said Hemen Vimadalal, Founder and CEO of 1Kosmos. “With 1Kosmos certified by both Kantara and FIDO, we help identify, acquire and retain legitimate customers to weed out fraudsters with the least amount of friction. This helps make consumption of these services enjoyable for users.”

As the newest approved full-service credential service provider, 1Kosmos subjected its service to Kantara’s third-party assessment against the requirements detailed in NIST SP 800-63-3 Digital Identity Guidelines and Kantara criteria that address the enterprise’s bona fides and the applicable information security management practices.

“There’s unprecedented demand for services such as 1Kosmos BlockID brought about by recent global events,” said Colin Wallis, Kantara’s Executive Director. “Most of those customers—in particular, public sector customers—are very discerning on what they procure, with third-party conformity assessment, approval and certification more broadly to meet government authentication, fraud prevention and privacy requirements embedded into purchasing policy.”

The growth in services approved by Kantara reflects increased international market demand for independently Trust Marked services providing business and public sector customers with confidence that the identity solutions that they procure have been assessed and found conformant to a set of Kantara-defined criteria specific to the global de facto NIST SP 800-63-3 and ISO standards.

Kantara is the global leader in this domain, operating the only international non-PKI identity assurance scheme and broader Trust Framework scoped for digital identity and personal data standards conformance, approving Credential Service Providers and accrediting Assessors. Kantara works with governments and standards-bodies internationally to apply its Trust Mark for multi-jurisdictional adoption, cross-recognition and mutual trust.

About Kantara Initiative

Kantara Initiative is the leading global community commons whose mission is to grow and fulfill the market for trustworthy use of identity and personal data in pursuit of its vision is to see equitable and transparent exchange of identity and personal data for mutual value. Kantara nurtures ground-breaking R&D, develops specifications and operates conformity assessment programs for the digital identity and personal data ecosystems. Kantara is internationally acclaimed for its Identity Assurance Trust Mark, its ground-breaking User Managed Access specification to be implemented in the UK Pensions Dashboard Programme and its privacy enabling Consent Receipt baselining international standardization. More information is available at https://kantarainitiative.org/.

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos BlockID is a distributed digital identity platform supporting both business-to-employee and business-to-consumer services that easily integrates with existing operating systems, applications, and IT security infrastructure to perform strong, verified identity-based authentication – eliminating the need for passwords, one-time codes, and more. By simplifying identity infrastructure, 1Kosmos drives both cost savings and user convenience while securing businesses and individuals from the harm and inconvenience of identity fraud. The company is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com or follow @1KosmosBlockID on Twitter.

