1LIFE HEALTHCARE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of ONEM and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/11/2021 | 03:42pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition of Iora Health, Inc.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On June 7, 2021, 1Life announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Iora in an all-stock deal worth approximately $2.1 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Iora stockholders will receive 56.1 million shares of 1Life common stock. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that 1Life’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for 1Life’s stockholders.

If you own shares of 1Life and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


