The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Wednesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy May -7.5 (4) -7 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 25 218K (17) 215K 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 1Q +1.2% (21) +1.6% 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 1Q +3.1% (9) +3.1% 1000 Pending Home Sales Apr -0.7% (14) +3.4% Friday 0830 Personal Income Apr +0.3% (22) +0.5% 0830 Consumer Spending Apr +0.4% (20) +0.8% 0830 PCE Prices M/M Apr +0.3% (17) +0.3% 0830 PCE Prices Y/Y Apr +2.7% (13) +2.7% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Apr +0.2% (20) +0.3% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Apr +2.7% (14) +2.8% 0945 Chicago PMI May 41.1 (13) 37.9 (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
