The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Wednesday 1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           May       -7.5    (4)  -7 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 May 25     218K   (17)  215K 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)         1Q        +1.2%   (21) +1.6% 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)       1Q        +3.1%   (9)  +3.1% 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Apr       -0.7%   (14) +3.4% 
Friday    0830  Personal Income                Apr       +0.3%   (22) +0.5% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Apr       +0.4%   (20) +0.8% 
          0830  PCE Prices M/M                 Apr       +0.3%   (17) +0.3% 
          0830  PCE Prices Y/Y                 Apr       +2.7%   (13) +2.7% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Apr       +0.2%   (20) +0.3% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Apr       +2.7%   (14) +2.8% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                    May        41.1   (13)  37.9 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
