Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

1Strategy : Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

07/07/2021 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Validates experience and expertise in delivering secure solutions

1Strategy, a TEKsystems Global Services Company and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, announced today that it has achieved AWS Security Competency status. This designation validates 1Strategy’s comprehensive experience and expertise in delivering secure solutions. AWS Security Competency Partners help customers take advantage of intelligent and secure solutions at each stage of cloud adoption—from migration through ongoing daily management.

The need for secure environments has never been greater. By leveraging AWS, 1Strategy helps customers meet their unique business objectives by creating secure, scalable, flexible, resilient and efficient solutions. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. With 1Strategy, customers can take advantage of AWS’s high standards for privacy and data security, scale with control and visibility and automate manual security tasks, empowering them to concentrate on their specific innovation.

Achieving the AWS Security Competency status sets 1Strategy apart as an AWS Partner with extensive domain expertise and proven customer success. “Security is something we take seriously for our customers and a significant part of every project we do. We are excited to have our dedication and expertise acknowledged by AWS by achieving our AWS Security Competency,” stated Jen Doyle, 1Strategy VP of Operations.

Many customers have reaped the benefits of working with 1Strategy for their security-related projects, including IDbyDNA. 1Strategy helped IDbyDNA with their AWS architecture in a HIPAA-compliant manner through AWS best practices and several built-in encryption capabilities, as well as by implementing sound governance and auditing capabilities. According to Qing Li, VP of Products at IDbyDNA, 1Strategy helped them “lay the foundation for a secure, highly available, and easy-to-manage AWS implementation … A third-party IT security auditing company we hired later commented that the implementation was well-architected and professional.”

For more information about 1Strategy, visit 1Strategy.com.

About 1Strategy

1Strategy is a Premier Consulting Partner within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). Focusing exclusively on AWS, 1Strategy helps businesses architect, migrate, and optimize their workloads on AWS, creating scalable, cost-effective, secure and reliable solutions. 1Strategy also helps customers get real value from their data using comprehensive machine learning models and artificial intelligence. 1Strategy holds the AWS DevOps, Migration, Data and Analytics and Machine Learning Operations Competencies, and is a partner of the AWS Well-Architected and the AWS Public Sector Programs. With experts having deployed AWS solutions since 2007, 1Strategy is a leader in custom training—providing customers with the knowledge, tools and best practices to manage those solutions over time. 1Strategy is a TEKsystems Global Services company with teams in Seattle and Salt Lake City, supporting customers throughout the US and across every vertical.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:35aBEWI  : Completion of acquisition of majority stake of listed Polish company IZOBLOK and completion of private placement
AQ
11:35aSAFE ORTHOPAEDICS  : announces its revenues for the first half of 2021
GL
11:33aNETFLIX  : 'Control Z' Season 2 coming to Netflix in August
AQ
11:32aCHUBB  : Survey Finds Consumer Behaviors Toward Cyber Security Remain Unchanged Despite Increasing Risk
PR
11:31aSilicon Valley Patent Attorney Joins Founders Legal in Atlanta
AQ
11:31aCELLINK  : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of CELLINK AB (publ)
AQ
11:31aNew Study of Smart Choice Independent Insurance Agents Reveals Real World Methods Applied to Achieve Breakthrough Success
BU
11:31aZEITWORKS  : Hires New CEO, Raises Additional Funding to Democratize Business Process Improvement with Machine Learning
BU
11:31aUBS  : advisor Courtney Liddy named to Barron's Top 100 Women Financial Advisors List
BU
11:31aCANCOM : Rüdiger Rath appointed member of the Executive Board and COO
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KAHOOT! ASA : KAHOOT : Trading Update Q2 2021
2THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Risk ahead
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: Has the US economy peaked?
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, Goldman Sachs, Monday.com, Shaftesbury, 3M Company...
5Oil slumps in volatile action as investors try to make sense of OPEC

HOT NEWS