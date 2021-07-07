1Strategy : Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

Validates experience and expertise in delivering secure solutions

1Strategy, a TEKsystems Global Services Company and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, announced today that it has achieved AWS Security Competency status. This designation validates 1Strategy’s comprehensive experience and expertise in delivering secure solutions. AWS Security Competency Partners help customers take advantage of intelligent and secure solutions at each stage of cloud adoption—from migration through ongoing daily management.

The need for secure environments has never been greater. By leveraging AWS, 1Strategy helps customers meet their unique business objectives by creating secure, scalable, flexible, resilient and efficient solutions. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. With 1Strategy, customers can take advantage of AWS’s high standards for privacy and data security, scale with control and visibility and automate manual security tasks, empowering them to concentrate on their specific innovation.

Achieving the AWS Security Competency status sets 1Strategy apart as an AWS Partner with extensive domain expertise and proven customer success. “Security is something we take seriously for our customers and a significant part of every project we do. We are excited to have our dedication and expertise acknowledged by AWS by achieving our AWS Security Competency,” stated Jen Doyle, 1Strategy VP of Operations.

Many customers have reaped the benefits of working with 1Strategy for their security-related projects, including IDbyDNA. 1Strategy helped IDbyDNA with their AWS architecture in a HIPAA-compliant manner through AWS best practices and several built-in encryption capabilities, as well as by implementing sound governance and auditing capabilities. According to Qing Li, VP of Products at IDbyDNA, 1Strategy helped them “lay the foundation for a secure, highly available, and easy-to-manage AWS implementation … A third-party IT security auditing company we hired later commented that the implementation was well-architected and professional.”

For more information about 1Strategy, visit 1Strategy.com.

About 1Strategy

1Strategy is a Premier Consulting Partner within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). Focusing exclusively on AWS, 1Strategy helps businesses architect, migrate, and optimize their workloads on AWS, creating scalable, cost-effective, secure and reliable solutions. 1Strategy also helps customers get real value from their data using comprehensive machine learning models and artificial intelligence. 1Strategy holds the AWS DevOps, Migration, Data and Analytics and Machine Learning Operations Competencies, and is a partner of the AWS Well-Architected and the AWS Public Sector Programs. With experts having deployed AWS solutions since 2007, 1Strategy is a leader in custom training—providing customers with the knowledge, tools and best practices to manage those solutions over time. 1Strategy is a TEKsystems Global Services company with teams in Seattle and Salt Lake City, supporting customers throughout the US and across every vertical.

