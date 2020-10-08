Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

1VALET : and Rogers Communications to Launch Rogers Smart Community

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 08:46am EDT

Rogers Ignite Internet customers in multi-residential communities in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland to have exclusive access to a new smart building ecosystem that offers a unique and frictionless living experience

Building operators will have the ability to control building entry, streamline package delivery, and remotely manage multiple properties, while providing a safe, hands-free mobile experience for residents and staff

1VALET announced today that it has partnered with Rogers Communications to launch Rogers Smart Community, a new platform that consolidates building and management activities into one seamless experience with the goal to enhance lifestyle and property management capabilities in multi-residential communities and condominiums.

Rogers Smart Community will leverage 1VALET’s software-based smart building platform that creates a unified experience for residents, property managers, and their staff. Residents will have access to a smartphone-centric living experience, which includes hands-free digital building access, video guest verification, and facial recognition access (opt-in only). For operations staff, the platform enables remote multi-building management, while also bringing together otherwise disconnected building systems such as cameras, access control, resident management, and package delivery into one integrated management portal.

“We are extremely pleased and excited to have been selected by Rogers as their preferred Integration Platform Provider,” said 1VALET Founder and CEO Jean-Pierre Poulin. “This is a game changer for us. Having Rogers bundle us together with industry leading connectivity is not only a tremendous growth opportunity, it also validates that the market is ready for our solution.”

1VALET and Rogers have come to a five (5) year agreement that will see Rogers offer 1VALET’s smart building platform to Ignite internet customers to support its partners through the dynamic changes seen in the multi-family market. With a joint solution and salesforce, the two Canadian companies will offer a comprehensive, turnkey smart building solution for condos and other multi-family developments across Rogers' network in Ontario, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland.

“Rogers Smart Community will transform the experience for our customers and property managers in multi-residential buildings by offering them the tools to help create a safer and smarter community,” said Michael Krstajic, SVP, Field Sales & Major Accounts, Rogers Communications. “We are proud to collaborate with 1VALET and give our customers exclusive access to this unique set of services that they cannot get anywhere else.”

Rogers Smart Community solves an evolving need for high-rise residents to be connected beyond the individual suite, and for property managers to centralize their building operations. Rogers Smart Community bundles high-speed connectivity with its Rogers for Business IoT products and consulting services, while 1VALET’s smart building platform and mobile resident application seamlessly tie it all together into a single user interface. Rogers is the exclusive telecommunications provider of 1VALET in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland. For more information, visit 1VALET.com

About 1VALET:

Founded in 2016, 1VALET is a software-based platform that integrates IoT smart technologies to create a unified multi-residential experience between residents, property managers, and their staff. By creating an ecosystem that combines a smartphone-centric resident experience with otherwise independent building components into one management platform, 1VALET is able to streamline building operations, enhance resident experience, and create safer, smarter communities.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:05aNORSEMONT MINING : Appoints Sorin Posescu to its Advisory Board
AQ
09:05aTwo million interrupt strict social isolation in second week of September October 02, 2020
PU
09:05aAERCAP N : Signed Financing Transactions for approximately $2.2 Billion and Leased, Purchased and Sold 44 Aircraft in the Third Quarter 2020
PU
09:05aNOBLE : Announces Contract Extension In Guyana
PU
09:05aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09:05aBASF SE : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
09:05aARDAGH S A : to Release Q3 2020 Results
PU
09:05aOligomerix Relocates Headquarters to Accommodate Growth
BU
09:05aWARE2GO : Launches FulfillmentVu Technology Platform
BU
09:05aVIRSEC : Expands Leadership Team With Appointment of Jim Sortino as Vice President of US Sales
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 10/07/2020 Reference Form 2019
2NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack £75 billion mortgage mystery
3GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : REFILE-UPDATE 2-Europe stocks up on Gilead's remdesivir as COVID-19 ..
4INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM to Spin Off Managed Infrastructur..
5RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : RELIEF THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Industry Veteran, Jack Weinstein, as Chief Fin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group