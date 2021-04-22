1st G20 Agriculture Deputies Meeting

The delegations started the drafting of the Communiqué of the Agriculture Ministers, who will meet in Florence on September 16-18, 2021.

April 22nd, 2021

Among the G20 meetings of the Italian Presidency, the Ministry of Agricultural Food and Forestry Policies organized, in virtual format, the 1st Agriculture Deputies Meeting on April 19-20, 2021.

Among the international guests, in addition to the G20 members and the IOs, Dr. Agnes Kalibata, Special Envoy of the United Nations for the 2021 Food System Summit (UNFSS), took part in the first day of the meeting and illustrated the objectives of the Summit.

Graziella Romito, Chair of the G20 Agriculture Deputies, presented the Presidency's priorities on sustainability and resilience of agri-food systems and on achieving the Zero Hunger Goal.

During the meeting, presentations were shared by FAO and OECD. Máximo Torero, FAO Chief Economist introduced those linked to achieving the objectives of the 2030 Agenda and the Food Coalition, while Guillaume Gruère, Senior Policy Analist of the OECD, spoke about resilience in agriculture.

On the second day of the meeting, the G20 Presidency illustrated the concrete actions that it intends to support in order to reach the Zero Hunger Goal and give visibility to good practices in the field of sustainable agriculture.

Afterwards, the delegations started the drafting of the Communiqué of the Agriculture Ministers, who will meet in Florence on September 16-18, 2021.

On April 17 and 18 the Ministerial meeting will be held, while on April 16 there will be an Open Forum on Sustainable Agriculture to which also non-G20 Countries, OOII, civil society and farmers will participate. During the Open Forum, there will be the Award Ceremony for the winners of the International Award for Sustainable Agriculture, funded by the Italian Presidency of the G20.

The delegations of the G20 Countries expressed their support for the priorities promoted by the Italian Presidency.