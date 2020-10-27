Log in
1st Security Bank : announces the promotion of Brian Kunkel to the position of Director of Commercial Lending

10/27/2020 | 02:57pm EDT

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank announces Brian J. Kunkel's promotion to the Bank's Leadership Team as Director of Commercial Lending.  Brian joined the Bank in early 2016 and has contributed significantly to the Bank's commercial lending growth over the last 4 years.  In his new role, Brian will oversee 1st Security's entire commercial lending platform including managing the commercial and industrial (C&I) lending teams and the treasury management team.

"Brian has proven his leadership abilities and commitment to 1st Security Bank's value proposition of delivering a WOW level of client service to each of the commercial clients we have the privilege of banking," said Dennis O'Leary, Chief Lending Officer. "We are thrilled to promote him to his new role as Director of Commercial Lending and excited to see what heights Brian can achieve with the commercial lending platform as we move through this next decade."

Brian brings nearly 20 years of banking industry experience, including 15 years as a seasoned commercial lender. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Science in Finance, and in 2010 graduated from the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

"In the last several years a significant number of business owners have moved their commercial banking relationships to 1st Security Bank and Brian has been a huge part of that success.  Brian's promotion is very well deserved." noted Joe Adams, the Bank's CEO.

ABOUT 1ST SECURITY BANK OF WASHINGTON
1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its 21 branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: FSBW) a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the bank.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Donna Jacobson
Director of Marketing, 1st Security Bank
E: donna.jacobson@fsbwa.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1st-security-bank-announces-the-promotion-of-brian-kunkel-to-the-position-of-director-of-commercial-lending-301161000.html

SOURCE 1st Security Bank

© PRNewswire 2020

