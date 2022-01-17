1st aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces Il-76 with Russian peacekeepers from the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO arrives from Kazakhstan at the Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow

17.01.2022 (05:45)

Upon the arrival of the aircraft at the airfield, the personnel will unload weapons, military equipment and march to the point of permanent deployment.

Today, IL-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces will deliver personnel and equipment of airborne units that have completed tasks as part of the collective peacekeeping forces of the CSTO to Vostochny airfield (Ulyanovsk region).

