Latest News
1st aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces Il-76 with Russian peacekeepers from the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO arrives from Kazakhstan at the Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow

01/17/2022 | 01:05am EST
17.01.2022 (05:45)

Upon the arrival of the aircraft at the airfield, the personnel will unload weapons, military equipment and march to the point of permanent deployment.

Today, IL-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces will deliver personnel and equipment of airborne units that have completed tasks as part of the collective peacekeeping forces of the CSTO to Vostochny airfield (Ulyanovsk region).

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 06:04:06 UTC.


