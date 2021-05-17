Log in
1stdibs.com, Inc. Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

05/17/2021 | 10:30am EDT
NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1stdibs.com, Inc. (“1stDibs”) announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

1stDibs has applied to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “DIBS.” 

BofA Securities and Barclays will act as joint lead book-running managers, Allen & Company LLC and Evercore ISI will act as joint bookrunner managers, and William Blair, Raymond James and JMP Securities will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255-0001, by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or from Barclays Capital Inc. c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 888-603-5847, or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. 

About 1stDibs

1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for connecting design lovers with highly coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion.

Contacts:

For investors:

investors@1stdibs.com

For media:

Jennifer Miller

jennifer.miller@1stdibs.com 


