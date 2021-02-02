2 Feb 2021: Arabica prices continue to rise in January while Robusta falls

Log in
Arabica prices continue to rise in January while Robusta falls

02/02/2021 | 12:50pm EST
ICO Indicator prices
(US cents/lb) 01/02/2021
change
ICO Composite 117.38 +1.8%
Colombian Milds 175.96 +1.6%
Other Milds 164.38 +1.7%
Brazilian Naturals 117.98 +2.5%
Robustas 71.23 +1.2%

1 October is #InternationalCoffeeDay

Every year on 1 October, the world comes together to celebrate coffee and recognise the millions of people across the globe - from farmers, to roasters, baristas, coffee shop owners and more - who work hard to create and serve the beverage we all love.

This year we're on a collective mission to help coffee farmers around the world receive a fair, living income. But to do it we need your help, find out more at: International Coffee Day

Latest ICO Studies & Reports

ICO Coffee Break Series

The ICO has released research on the impact of covid-19 on the global coffee industry.

Coffee Development Report 2019. Growing for prosperity: Economic viability as the catalyst for a sustainable coffee sector (Published October 2019)

Futures markets: the role of non-commercial traders (Published March 2019)

Profitability of coffee farming in selected Latin American countries - interim report (Published March 2019)

Survey on the impact of low coffee prices on exporting countries (Published March 2019)

Emerging coffee markets: South and East Asia (Published September 2018)

Guide to Access Green and Climate Funding: The Global Environment Facility (Published October 2018)

Role of coffee futures markets in discovering prices for Latin American producers (Published September 2018)

National Quality Standards (Published September 2018)

Gender equality in the coffee sector (Published September 2018)

Maximum residue limits (Published September 2018)

Country Coffee Profile: Ghana (Published September 2018)

Mixtures and substitutes (Published September 2018)

Gender equality in the coffee sector (Published April 2018)

Development of coffee trade flows (Published April 2018)

ICO Coffee Library

The ICO has a unique Library containing an international reference collection, built up over 40 years of more than 13,000 monographs (books, reports, theses, pamphlets) and over 200 periodical titles covering all aspects of coffee.
Learn more»

Disclaimer

ICO - International Coffee Organization published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 17:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
