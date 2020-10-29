Log in
2 Twelve Solutions Awarded OTA Contract to Integrate Modern Capabilities into a Global Secure Enterprise Network

10/29/2020 | 01:32pm EDT

A key component in the Navy’s drive to modernize and transform its global information technology was competitively awarded to 2 Twelve Solutions LLC on September 14, 2020. This Other Transaction Authority prototype involves “Integrating Modern Capabilities into a Global Secure Enterprise Network,” and heavily leverages 2 Twelve Solutions’ state-of-the-art information technology laboratory, located in a Tier 3 data center in Reston, Virginia. This on-premise End-to-End Engineering (E3) laboratory is wholly owned and operated by 2 Twelve Solutions, and has established the IT engineering firm as a recognized industry technical authority for IT. The laboratory features multiple cloud platforms and is highly configurable and scalable – capable of accurately simulating any enterprise environment and validating end-to-end solutions. This unique, advanced capability permits 2 Twelve Solutions to partner and collaborate with government and industry technology leaders – such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and Open Source communities – to prototype emerging technologies, to create and validate technical standards, specifications, concepts, tools, and processes in an end-to-end environment.

Currently, 2 Twelve Solutions’ E3 multi-cloud infrastructure serves as the foundation for a NIST/ Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL) pilot that demonstrates a zero-trust architecture with an open source Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) platform and a DevSecOps environment. This NIST/OSCAL cloud security pilot also demonstrates an Agile Authorization to Operate (ATO) process and security assessment automation leveraging NIST’s OSCAL, to push visibility of security information to the forefront of workflows. This automation will enable system owners, assessors, auditors, and security operations teams to have a more accurate, uniform view of governance, risk management, and compliance for complex systems and bring principles of Zero Trust to the accreditation and authorization process.

About 2 Twelve Solutions

2 Twelve Solutions extensive work with the standards bodies and open source communities defines the firm’s mission – To develop standards-based technology as the nucleus of world-class, cost-effective solutions, precisely engineered for mission customers’ needs. 2 Twelve Solutions’ rare combination of a data center laboratory, hands-on engineers, custom analytical platforms and due diligence multi-cloud platforms delivers research, early adopter, staging and integration data and procedures for a high confidence deployment into an end-to-end production environment. 2 Twelve Solutions’ services are quickly, easily obtained through a contract or an agreement tailored by our experienced acquisition cell. For the Federal sector, 2 Twelve Solutions is an approved Small Business Administration 8(a) firm (also a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned small business) with the ability to accept rapidly executed sole source contracts. For more information visit https://2twelvesolutions.com or contact Michelle Alden.

© Business Wire 2020

