Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 1.154% -- Data Talk

02/02/2022 | 03:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 2-year yield declined 0.011 percentage point to 1.154% today. The price rose 1/32 to 99 15/32.


--Yield is down three of the past four trading days

--Today's yield is the fifth highest this year

--Lowest yield since Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

--Yield is off 0.036 percentage point from its 52-week high of 1.190% hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Yield is up 1.049 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.105% hit Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

--Yield is up 1.039 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.390 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 0.764% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.424 percentage point


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 1548ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50pTexas utility provider forecasts high energy demand for storm through Sunday
RE
03:49pU.S. dollar falls on weak private jobs data; euro up as inflation perks up
RE
03:49p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.093% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:49p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 1.765% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:49p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 1.154% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:43pFBI says it tested Israeli company NSO Group's spyware
RE
03:41pU.S. diplomats, spies may have been hit by electromagnetic energy -report
RE
03:39pWhite House, EPA urge U.S. Postal Service to conduct new review of vehicle plan
RE
03:33pWhite House, EPA urge U.S. Postal Service to conduct new review of vehicle plan
RE
03:29pBank of Canada head says unclear how quickly inflation will drop
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
2How to invest for inflationary times
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, Alphabet, Colgate, Exxon, Clorox...
4Stocks extend gains on strong U.S. earnings, weak economic reports
5Wall St posts gains after choppy session, energy index hits multi-year ..

HOT NEWS