2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 1.154% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield declined 0.011 percentage point to 1.154% today. The price rose 1/32 to 99 15/32.

--Yield is down three of the past four trading days

--Today's yield is the fifth highest this year

--Lowest yield since Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

--Yield is off 0.036 percentage point from its 52-week high of 1.190% hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Yield is up 1.049 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.105% hit Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

--Yield is up 1.039 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.390 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 0.764% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.424 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 1548ET