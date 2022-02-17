Log in
2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 1.477% -- Data Talk

02/17/2022 | 03:47pm EST
The 2-year yield declined 0.050 percentage point to 1.477% today. The price rose 3/32 to 98 27/32.


--Largest one-day yield decline since Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Yield is down for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.112 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Yield is down four of the past five trading days

--Today's yield is the sixth highest this year

--Lowest yield since Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Yield is off 0.112 percentage point from its 52-week high of 1.589% hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Yield is up 1.370 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.107% hit Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

--Yield is up 1.370 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.713 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 0.764% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.314 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.747 percentage point


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1546ET

