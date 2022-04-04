Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.426% -- Data Talk

04/04/2022 | 03:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 2-year yield declined 0.004 percentage point to 2.426% today. The price rose to 99 21/32.


--Yield is down three of the past four trading days

--Today's yield is the second highest this year

--Yield is off 0.004 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.430% hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Yield is up 2.283 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.143% hit Friday, May 7, 2021

--Yield is up 2.254 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.662 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.696 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-22 1547ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57pBiden touts importance of U.S. trucking
RE
03:55pU.S. supporting prosecutors collecting evidence on Ukraine atrocities -spokesperson
RE
03:53pU.S. supporting prosecutors collecting evidence on Ukraine atrocities -spokesperson
RE
03:50pHasbro adds two directors, plans to keep Wizards unit
RE
03:49pU.S. OKs potential sale of aircraft, equipment to Bulgaria -Pentagon
RE
03:48p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.473% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.409% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.426% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45pMexico headline inflation seen at highest level of 2022 in March
RE
03:45pECB NEEDS TO KEEP REDUCING STIMULUS TO TEMPER INFLATION EXPECTATIONS : Knot
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, SPR news
2Stocks, dollar rise; European leaders urge further Moscow sanctions
3GPI S p A : Iberia is born
4BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder

HOT NEWS