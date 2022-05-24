2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.483% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield declined 0.139 percentage point to 2.483% today. The price rose 8/32 to 100 1/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Yield is down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest yield since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Yield is off 0.285 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.768% hit Tuesday, May 3, 2022

--Yield is up 2.340 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.143% hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Yield is up 2.340 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.719 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.213 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.753 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

