2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.500% -- Data Talk

04/06/2022 | 03:48pm EDT
The 2-year yield declined 0.002 percentage point to 2.500% today. The price rose to 99 17/32.


--Yield is down four of the past six trading days

--Today's yield is the second highest this year

--Yield is off 0.002 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.502% hit Tuesday, April 5, 2022

--Yield is up 2.357 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.143% hit Friday, May 7, 2021

--Yield is up 2.349 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.736 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.770 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-22 1547ET

