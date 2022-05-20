2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.581% This Week -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield declined 0.016 percentage point to 2.581% this week. The price rose 1/32 to 99 27/32.

--Yield is down for two consecutive weeks

--Yield is down 0.115 percentage point over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week yield decline since the week ending April 3, 2020

--Yield is down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 0.030 percentage point and the price rose 2/32 price points

--Yield is down for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.115 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield decline since Wednesday, April 27, 2022

--Yield is down four of the past five trading days

--Yield is off 0.187 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.768% hit Tuesday, May 3, 2022

--Yield is up 2.438 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.143% hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Yield is up 2.426 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.817 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.115 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.851 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

