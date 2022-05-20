Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.581% This Week -- Data Talk

05/20/2022 | 03:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 2-year yield declined 0.016 percentage point to 2.581% this week. The price rose 1/32 to 99 27/32.


--Yield is down for two consecutive weeks

--Yield is down 0.115 percentage point over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week yield decline since the week ending April 3, 2020

--Yield is down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 0.030 percentage point and the price rose 2/32 price points

--Yield is down for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.115 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield decline since Wednesday, April 27, 2022

--Yield is down four of the past five trading days

--Yield is off 0.187 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.768% hit Tuesday, May 3, 2022

--Yield is up 2.438 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.143% hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Yield is up 2.426 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.817 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.115 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.851 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1547ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03pWall Street ends mixed, Tesla falls
RE
04:00pCoffee demand up but not yet percolating at pre-pandemic levels -report
RE
03:58pDollar catches a break after bruising week as investors turn risk averse
RE
03:57pDollar catches a break after bruising week as investors turn risk averse
RE
03:56pTennis-Wimbledon stripped of ranking points by ATP, WTA over Russia, Belarus ban
RE
03:53pWheat extends fall, soybeans firm on export optimism
RE
03:52pStocks turn south on Fed-induced slowdown fears, dollar gains
RE
03:48pHyundai Motor Group to invest $5.5 bln to build EV, battery facilities in U.S.
RE
03:48p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.994% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.785% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Apple, Crowdstrike, Lowe's, Lululemon, Nvidia...
2Computer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future
3Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant; Tesla shares sink
4Exclusive-Danone ramps up U.S. baby formula shipments to address shorta..
5Transcript : Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings ..

HOT NEWS