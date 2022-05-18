Log in
2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.667% -- Data Talk

05/18/2022 | 03:50pm EDT
The 2-year yield declined 0.029 percentage point to 2.667% today. The price rose 2/32 to 99 22/32.


--Yield is down two of the past three trading days

--Yield is off 0.101 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.768% hit Tuesday, May 3, 2022

--Yield is up 2.524 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.143% hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Yield is up 2.510 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.903 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.029 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.937 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 1549ET

HOT NEWS