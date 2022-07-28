2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.874% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield declined 0.094 percentage point to 2.874% today. The price rose 6/32 to 100 8/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Friday, July 22, 2022

--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.167 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield decline since Friday, July 22, 2022

--Yield is down four of the past six trading days

--Lowest yield since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Yield is off 0.561 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.435% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 2.702 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.172% hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.672 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.110 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.051 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.144 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1546ET