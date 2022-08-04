2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.035% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield declined 0.073 percentage point to 3.035% today. The price rose 5/32 to 99 30/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Yield is off 0.400 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.435% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 2.835 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.200% hit Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Yield is up 2.835 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.271 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.305 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

