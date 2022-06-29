2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.053% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield declined 0.069 percentage point to 3.053% today. The price rose 4/32 to 99 29/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Wednesday, June 22, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Yield is off 0.382 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.435% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 2.881 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.172% hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.806 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.289 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.513 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.323 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1536ET