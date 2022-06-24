Log in
2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.057% This Week -- Data Talk

06/24/2022 | 03:41pm EDT
The 2-year yield declined 0.107 percentage point to 3.057% this week. The price rose 7/32 to 98 31/32.


--Largest one-week yield decline since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Snaps a three-week winning streak

--Today it is up 0.047 percentage point and the price fell 3/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield gain since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Today's yield is the seventh highest this year

--Yield is off 0.378 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.435% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 2.885 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.172% hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.787 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.293 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.517 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.327 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1540ET

