2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.372% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield declined 0.012 percentage point to 3.372% today. The price rose 1/32 to 99 25/32.

--Yield is down two of the past three trading days

--Today's yield is the third highest this year

--Yield is off 0.063 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.435% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 3.169 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.203% hit Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

--Yield is up 3.135 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.608 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.475 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.642 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1547ET