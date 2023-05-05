The 2-year yield declined 0.144 percentage point to 3.920% this week. The price rose 9/32 to 99 29/32.

--Largest one-week yield decline since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Yield is down for two consecutive weeks

--Yield is down 0.268 percentage point over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week yield decline since the week ending March 24, 2023

--Today it is up 0.193 percentage point and the price fell 12/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield gain since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Yield is off 1.144 percentage points from its 52-week high of 5.064% hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Yield is up 1.437 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.483% hit Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.224 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.193 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.727% hit Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.479 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

