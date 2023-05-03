The 2-year yield declined 0.039 percentage point to 3.939% today. The price rose 2/32 to 99 28/32.

--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.198 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield decline since Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Yield is down six of the past eight trading days

--Lowest yield since Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Yield is off 1.125 percentage points from its 52-week high of 5.064% hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Yield is up 1.456 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.483% hit Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.325 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.178 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.761% hit Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.460 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 1543ET