The 2-year yield declined 0.190 percentage point to 3.954% today. The price rose 11/32 to 99 27/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.234 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield decline since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Yield is down three of the past four trading days

--Lowest yield since Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Yield is off 1.110 percentage points from its 52-week high of 5.064% hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Yield is up 1.471 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.483% hit Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.410 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.193 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.761% hit Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.106 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.445 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1541ET