The 2-year yield declined 0.086 percentage point to 3.970% today. The price rose 5/32 to 99 26/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Yield is off 1.094 percentage points from its 52-week high of 5.064% hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Yield is up 1.630 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.340% hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Yield is up 1.630 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.209 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.761% hit Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.090 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.429 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 1545ET