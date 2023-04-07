The 2-year yield declined 0.090 percentage point to 3.970% this week. The price rose 6/32 to 99 26/32.

--Largest one-week yield decline since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Yield is down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 0.152 percentage point and the price fell 9/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield gain since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.209 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Tuesday, March 28, 2023

--Yield is off 1.094 percentage points from its 52-week high of 5.064% hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Yield is up 1.630 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.340% hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Yield is up 1.452 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.209 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.761% hit Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.429 percentage point

Data based on 12 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-23 1238ET