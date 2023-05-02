The 2-year yield declined 0.159 percentage point to 3.978% today. The price rose 10/32 to 99 26/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Tuesday, April 25, 2023

--Yield is down five of the past seven trading days

--Yield is off 1.086 percentage points from its 52-week high of 5.064% hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Yield is up 1.495 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.483% hit Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.210 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.217 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.761% hit Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.421 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1533ET