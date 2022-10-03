2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.103% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield declined 0.103 percentage point to 4.103% today. The price rose 6/32 to 100 9/32.

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Today's yield is the seventh highest this year

--Yield is off 0.212 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.315% hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Yield is up 3.825 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.278% hit Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Yield is up 3.825 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 3.339 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 3.373 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 1534ET